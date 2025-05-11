Spice Girls reunion ignites amid Simon Fuller's BTS marital drama

Spice Girls gear up for 30th anniversary tour

Spice Girls are reportedly gearing up to for a reunion tour to mark their 30th anniversary, with Simon Fuller believed to be the main force behind the big event.

Simon, who managed the Spice Girls in 1990s, is allegedly organising the tour to help manage the financial blow from his £200milion divorce settlement with his former wife, Natalie Swanston.

Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Mel C are expected to reunite for the tour, though Victoria Beckham is not likely to join.

Last month, Simon contacted the British girl group in hopes that a comeback would help cover the huge costs from his split.

This update comes shortly after the British entrepreneur faced a legal battle over his £450 million fortune, following Natalie’s filing for divorce.

A source close to the development told The Sun, “This explains a lot about Simon’s desire to get the Spice Girls back together and on the road for a lucrative money – spinning tour.”

Additionally, Natalie has reportedly requested joint legal custody of their three children – Grace, 14, and twins.

Another source told Dailymail, “There has been much talk about Simon living on his own for a while. Things haven’t been great but now Natalie has taken their separation to the next level and said it’s time for divorce. Simon’s life has changed dramatically from the days when he managed the Beckhams. He has retreated to a quieter life.”

Natalie, 46, filed for divorce last week after 17 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

For the unversed, the Spice Girls have not officially confirmed their tour yet, but Geri and Simon are said to be back in touch.