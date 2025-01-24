Peter Andre's emotional plea amid parents' health struggles

Peter Andre revealed that this year has been particularly challenging due to his mother’s declining health

Peter Andre shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, urging his followers to cherish their loved ones, as he opened up about his parents’ health struggles.

The 51-year-old singer posted a series of touching photos of his mother, Thea, 89, and father, 91, who reside in Australia.

Reflecting on their battles with Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s, he wrote, "It’s late here in the UK, and I just can’t stop thinking about my parents. I’m having a moment. Please call someone you love and remind them how much they mean to you.”

Peter’s emotional post comes after a recent visit to his mother’s care home, where he shared a heartfelt video expressing his determination to treasure every moment with her.

The star, who has been candid about his own mental health struggles, revealed that this year has been particularly challenging due to his mother’s declining health. Despite the tough times, Peter continues to lean on his wife, Emily, 35, for support as he navigates this emotional journey.

His plea serves as a poignant reminder to value the time spent with loved ones and express gratitude while you can.