Brooklyn vs Beckham family rift dissected

Brooklyn, Beckham ongoing tension: Cause revealed

The Beckhams family drama is being consumed by the public – though in real life and not in a TV show.

The news of a rift in the famous family caused uproar in the media when the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham remained absent along with his wife Nicola Peltz from his father's lavish 50th birthday celebrations.

Reportedly, Brooklyn had requested for a 'separate meet-up' with parents to wish co-owner of Inter Miami wishes on his big day. However, allegedly the power couple declined the offer.

As the family is navigating the tumultuous time, a family therapist sat down with Us Weekly to dissect the prevailing situation.

"They are stuck with this public-private conflict," said Dr. Gail Saltz, MD, clinical associate professor of psychiatry at Weill Cronell Medical College and author Friday, May 9.

She mentioned that the fact that fame of the former professional footballer contributed to making his birthday party and his attendees a 'public and dramatic' affair.

As per Saltz analysis, the tension in the family is a result of animosity between mother-in-law, daughter-in-law: Victoria and Peltz.

The jealousy and the pain experienced by the mother basically stems from the feeling of "loss", as per the expert.

The mother-in-law can't bear another person becoming the primary person in her beloved son's life, and the daughter-in-law feels that the mother not giving up her previously held primary position will 'undermine' her new role.

The unpleasant dynamic, as called the type of developmental stage by Saltz, is one that every 'new marriage' experiences and the people involved in it have to navigate through the tricky situation.

She then talks the way to get out of this sticky situation is 'not by retreating, making passive-aggressive statements or gaslighting, but by acknowledging your own feelings and not personalizing them.”

Saltz added, “Understand that it hurts because it’s a loss, and that’s normal."

Another reason for the feud, as per her opinion, is changing sibling dynamic again leading to feelings of loss.

With the arrival of a partner, the brother (Romeo in this case) experiences the loss of a once close brother.

The therapist suggests that the way to come out of the situation is to extend olive branch which she admits is difficult, but apparently David Beckham seems to have already done it by adding his eldest son in the Mother's Day post.