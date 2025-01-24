Taylor Swift stuns WWE star with ‘super dope and super humble’ behaviour

WWE star Baron Corbin gushes about Taylor Swift at Chiefs game

Taylor Swift makes everyone feel like “family” at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Baron Corbin, who is a die-hard Chiefs fan, shared his experience meeting the pop superstar at Travis Kelce’s games.

The former wrestler appeared on the Insight With Chris Van Vliet podcast episode on Thursday, January 23rd, and recalled meeting Swift when we went to the games with his uncle and brother.

“‘I wonder if Taylor’s going to be here,’ and as they say it, she was [walking] into the room. My brother’s freaking a little bit and she walks right up to everybody, gives them a hug [and] gave us a hug like it was like you were instantly family.”

Corbin continued to gush about the Anti-Hero hitmaker, adding, “It was crazy ‘cause I [felt] like I was in a fishbowl and I wanted out of the suite.”

He admitted, “It’s just mobs of people taking selfies of Taylor and just her existing. I’ve never been around someone like that. .. It’s a different magnitude. You felt like everyone in the stadium is staring at you because you’re standing behind her.”

However, despite the 14-time-Grammy winner’s crowding fans, Corbin still found Swift to be “super dope and super humble.”

“[I] had conversations with her. She walked in with, like, maybe her security guard. But, no entourage. It’s all Kelce’s buddies from high school and home. They’re all super cool; they’re all humble and nobody’s got egos, but Taylor’s super dope.”

“Travis threw a little Christmas party [and] we hung out. [She was] super dope. … She’s just a regular human being [who] is probably the most influential person in the world right now and unbelievably talented, writes all her own stuff. It’s so refreshing to see someone like that,” he added.