Prince William breaks Royal tradition with selfies and social media surprises

In the past, members of the Royal Family have often kept their distance from public selfies, with the late Queen Elizabeth notably avoiding such requests, even politely declining.
King Charles, while more open to photos, has also expressed a reluctance toward selfies. However, in recent times, Prince William has embraced a more modern approach to public interactions, frequently engaging in selfies and video messages.
In November, William went viral on TikTok when he recorded a playful video with a student, explaining her delay to a lecturer.
On his visit to South Africa, he also shared a light-hearted selfie with Robert Irwin, son of the late conservationist Steve Irwin.
More recently, William filmed a selfie-style video to send good luck to England Rugby Union coach Kevin Sinfield in support of his charity challenge for Rob Burrow.
When Irwin asked William his favourite African animal, the prince shared an affectionate response: “It’s a tough question. My children ask me this all the time. I think I’ll go with the cheetah – a fantastic animal.”
The royal family’s evolving approach to selfies marks a shift in their connection with the public.
Kylie Jenner is "ecstatic" after Timothée Chalamet’s Oscar nod
Lili Reinhart reveals her struggles with eating disorder on ‘Riverdale’ set
South Korean company in talks with Jay-Z's Roc Nation to bring something exciting
Prince Harry faces Donald Trump’s wrath if drug lies surface on his visa application
Justin Baldoni’s It Ends With Us footage sparks mixed reactions from his and Blake Lively fans
Life after football: Tom Brady’s game-changing plans