Duchess Sophie leaves fans in awe with new look during latest outing

Duchess Sophie left fans in awestruck as she looked drop dead gorgeous as she met the Band of the Coldstream Guards at the Royal Military Academy in Surrey on Thursday.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Corps of Army Music, was in good spirits, looking drop-dead-gorgeous in chic outfit.

The 60-year-old turned heads as she swept back her blonde tresses into a low bun.

Lady Louise Windsor mother arrived at the academy to a fanfare played by seven band members in scarlet tunics and bearskin caps.

Sophie made sure to wrap up warm in a pale grey woollen coat from one of her go-to British designers Suzannah London.

She removed her outer layer to reveal a Prada polka-dot dress (estimated at £3,400) and started chatting to members of the Band of the Coldstream Guards - one of the oldest and best known bands in the British Army.

The Band of the Coldstream Guards can be traced back to the early years of military music and is comprised of musicians from The Royal Corps of Army Music.

Over the years, Sophie has seen the band perform at several high profile engagements including Trooping the Colour, the National Act of Remembrance at the Cenotaph and The King's Birthday Parade.

Sophie, who married the late Queen's eldest son Prince Edward in 1999, looked delighted to meet members of the band and was even treated to a performance.