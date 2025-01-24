Blake Lively has feelings for Justin Baldoni? More inside

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s unedited It Ends With Us footage has recently sparked strong reactions from both stars’ fanbase.

On January 22, Justin’s legal team provided a 10-minute footage to TMZ in response to Blake’s sexual harassment allegations against him, which he has already denied.

The footage addressed the actress’ claims about inappropriate behaviour during a slow dancing scene in the movie.

In the clip, both stars were seen slow dancing in a bar while they were engaged in small talk on their microphones and they mentioned about their spouses.

After watching the clip, some fans speculated that Blake’s gesture seemingly showed she had feelings for Justin.

“I am starting to think she caught feelings and felt some type of way because he wasn’t…” wrote one user in the outlet’s social media comment section.

Another remarked, “She caught feelings for Justin and he didn’t entertain her home wrecking ways.”

“There’s a vibe she caught a moment of a feeling and could not fathom Mr tall dark and handsome wasn’t fawning all over her,” said a third user.

A few also asked Blake to stop “gaslighting” the public and even called her “a liar”.

On the other hand, there are some who were of the opinion that Justin made Blake “feel uncomfortable” in the scene.

Following this footage, Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds’ legal team take action against Justin’s lawyer with gag order on January 23.

For the unversed, Blake reportedly accused her director and co-star Justin of sexual harassment in a bombshell complaint last month covered by The New York Times. She also claimed that Justin attempted to mount a smear campaign against her.

Later, Justin’s lawyer called out the complaint “shameful” and full of “categorically false accusations”.

Meanwhile, Justin then filed a defamation lawsuit against Blake and Ryan Reynolds for $400 million on January 16, alleging that the couple is trying to “destroy” him and his career.