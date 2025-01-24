‘Hot Bench’ judges give verdict on Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively legal drama

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal battle seems ‘fascinating’ to judges

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s legal drama seems intriguing to the judges of the legal show Hot Bench and they’re waiting for it to unfold.

Ahead of the 2000th episode of the show, Judge Rachel Juarez spoke about the It Ends With Us co-stars’ feud.

“I think there is so much more to come in this one that you could change your mind every two minutes,” Us Weekly on Thursday, January 23rd.

“Every time someone says something, you can change your mind. I’m withholding judgment. I have some strong opinions that are starting to form. But I think we don’t know yet,” she added.

She called Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman a “smart guy” and “strategic attorney” who may have “wanted the sticker shock value of the $400 million.”

Juarez went on to say, “That would seem to me, even if he does recover, to be an unlikely amount for him to actually recover. But I think they were sending a message saying, ‘This is how bad what she did is. It’s a $400 million problem.’”

Discussing the newly released footage by the Jane the Virgin star’s team, she said, “Justin Baldoni’s team releasing that unedited footage of that one clip and having watched the movie now and now piecing it together and comparing it to the words in her complaint, I’m kind of not really seeing things, but I’m gonna wait and see how this thing plays out.”

Juarez continued, “It’s such an evolving process. This is going to be a fascinating one.”

While Judge Tewolde joked that she’s waiting “to see more receipts” before giving her final verdict on the trending legal battle.

Judge Corriero’s insights were, “I saw the movie, and I thought it was a great movie with a good message and I thought it was done very well, but I think what this is all going to turn on are the actual unedited versions of the scenes that are an issue. I think that’s going to be very important for the judge and jury to see.”