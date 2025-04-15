Emma Roberts shares snaps with fiancé Cody at Coachella

Emma Roberts and her fiancé Cody John are giving fans a glimpse into their loved-up weekend at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival—and they’re definitely serving couple goals.

The American Horror Story star, 34, took to Instagram to post a sweet slideshow of moments from the iconic music fest, featuring herself and the In the Dark actor, 35.

The caption? Short, sunny, and a little flirty, “cha cha”

Roberts kept her festival look effortlessly chic with a sleeveless white button-up shirt, a black mini-skirt, and boots—classic cool-girl Coachella attire.

Cody, on the other hand, opted for laid-back vibes in ripped blue jeans and a gray tee. Sometimes simple really is stylish.

The actress, who also happens to be the daughter of Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and Kelly Cunningham, shared a few extra snaps from the festival grounds, posing with Cody and a friend as they soaked in the music and sunshine.

Fans will remember Roberts’ engagement reveal back on July 16, 2024, when she dropped the big news on Instagram with a photo showing off her sparkly ring and the caption: “putting this here before my mom tells everyone”.

That caption was a playful nod to a previous mom-daughter social media moment.

Last year, Kelly Cunningham posted a photo of Roberts’ son, Rhodes—whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund—without asking.

Roberts responded with peak millennial humor on Instagram Stories, “When your mom posts your sons [sic] face without asking but you love them both so whatever.”

Roberts and John, who made their relationship public in August 2022, have mostly kept things low-key. But every once in a while, they give fans a glimpse—and this Coachella cameo definitely reminded everyone that this couple is still going strong and having fun.