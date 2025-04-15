'Coronation Street' star Helen Flanagan hits tock bottom after painful split

Helen Flanagan, stunning actress who is best known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, is facing one of the hardest chapters of her life.

The 33-year-old actress revealed that she was left heartbroken after being forced to sell her £1 million “forever family home.”

Helen bought the eight-bedroom home with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair just before they split in 2022. And now, after the breakup left her strapped, she admitted that she’ll soon be moving into a smaller home soon.

Helen, who shares three kids with her ex, said that the move feels like a tough pill to swallow. However, she poured her savings into fixing up the place and now has to get used to a much smaller home.

She shared with The Declutter Hub podcast: "It actually makes me sad that I'm going to be leaving soon because I actually put so much effort into it. When we moved I put like a lot of my savings into doing the house up and making it look really beautiful."

"But it's a big house. It's an eight bedroom house, which is obviously really hard to keep on top of," she added.

Helen now shared that she is going to struggle with financial problems, but explained that worrying would make her seem "not down to earth."