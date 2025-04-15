Anthony Mackie tells fans what to expect from ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Anthony Mackie on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Anthony Mackie is feeling the Marvel magic all over again—and he thinks fans are about to feel it too.

In a recent chat with IGN, Mackie opened up about his excitement for Avengers: Doomsday, the highly anticipated blockbuster hitting theaters on May 1, 2026.

And according to him, it’s not just another superhero movie—it’s a full-blown throwback to the golden era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We’re supposed to go out this week, and we’ll be out there doing it,” Mackie said, adding to the buzz around the project. “Everybody’s excited. I feel with the script and having the Russo brothers back, it’s going to be great.”

Now that’s a confidence boost fans can rally behind—especially with the Russo Brothers, the duo behind Infinity War and Endgame, once again at the helm.

Mackie, who just suited up as Sam Wilson in Captain America: Brave New World this February, couldn’t hide his enthusiasm.

“I’m really excited for what this project is going to be. It’s going to give the audience that old Marvel feeling that they always had.”

And the cast? Let’s just say Marvel isn’t pulling any punches.

Avengers: Doomsday is bringing together an epic lineup that reads like a superhero fan’s ultimate dream team. Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor, Paul Rudd is back with his signature Ant-Man charm, and Sebastian Stan reprises his role as the ever-brooding Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez also suits up again as the new Falcon, Joaquin Torres.

Oh, and in case that wasn’t enough nostalgia, Robert Downey Jr. will also return—but with a twist.

This time, he’s stepping into the role of the villain, Victor Von Doom. That’s right—Iron Man is trading in his arc reactor for something a little more... sinister.

The film is also pulling in some serious star power from Marvel’s X-Men universe.

Fans can look forward to seeing Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Kelsey Grammer (as Beast), Alan Cumming (as Nightcrawler), James Marsden (as Cyclops), and Rebecca Romijn (as Mystique). And yes, Channing Tatum is officially on board as Gambit, following his debut in Deadpool & Wolverine last year.

Before Doomsday hits the big screen, Marvel is keeping fans well-fed with two major releases in 2025, Thunderbolts on May 2 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25.