Diddy denies new assault charges in court

Sean "Diddy" Combs, the chart-topping music artist known for throwing wild parties, has been in hot water for some time now, facing serious sex assault charges.

The new charges against Diddy include sex trafficking and moving a woman for prostitution, with prosecutors calling her "Victim-2."

The 55-year-old rapper appeared in federal court in New York to deny the serious accusations, which could lead to more prison time if he’s convicted.

However, prosecutors now claimed that over the past two decades, Diddy “abused, threatened, and pressured women and others around him to satisfy his sexual desires, protect his image, and cover up his actions.”

Prosecutors said that with the help of his business empire's employees and resources, "Mr. Combs created a criminal operation involved in serious crimes such as sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice."