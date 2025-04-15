Larsa Pippen confirms relationship with ex basketball player Jeff Coby

Larsa Pippen confirms romance with player Jeff Coby

The Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen, was spotted locking lips with former professional basketball player Jeff Coby, 31, in a steamy PDA moment in Miami on April 13.

The two couldn’t keep their hands off each other, cozying up and sharing a passionate kiss that pretty much said, “Yes, we’re together,” without a single word spoken.

This comes nearly a year after the 50-years-old called it quits—for the second time—with Marcus Jordan, the 34-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan.

And while fans may still be recovering from the shock of that split (wedding bells were even being hinted at!), Larsa’s clearly moved on—and with a new dating philosophy in tow.

Since her breakup in July 2024, the reality star—who co-parents four children, Scotty Jr., 24, Preston, 23, Justin, 20, and Sophia, 16, with ex-husband Scottie Pippen—has been all about keeping things a little more private this time around.

In an interview with E! News back in October, she opened up about her revised approach to love.

“I feel like my last relationship was on display from day one,” she said.

“If I do meet someone, I’m going to take my time and get to know them initially before I get to be on center street with the person, because I feel like it’s hard to get to know someone when it’s public. It’s so challenging.”

And honestly, who can blame her? Dating under the spotlight isn’t for the faint of heart, especially when you’re still figuring out if there’s real long-term potential.

“If you’re just meeting someone, you don’t necessarily know if you guys are even going to get along or if you guys if there’s longevity in it,” she added.

“But as soon as it’s put out there, it’s like you’re linked to this person forever. People always want to make more of it than it actually is, so I want to be more careful this time around and not necessarily share too much in the beginning.”