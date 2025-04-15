Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates 48th birthday looking back at childhood

Sarah Michelle Gellar turns 48 with childhood throwback

Sarah Michelle Gellar is feeling the birthday love—and giving her six-year-old self a royal nod in the process.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon turned 48 and marked the occasion with a throwback Instagram post that melted hearts across the internet.

Sharing an adorable childhood photo of herself in a floral dress and golden paper crown, she captioned it with a playful wink, “Today I’m channeling this birthday queen … luckily it’s me!!!”

Naturally, the birthday wishes came flooding in from friends, co-stars, and fellow celebrities—because who doesn’t love Sarah?

David Boreanaz, who played Angel on Buffy and formed one of TV’s most memorable supernatural couples with Gellar, kept it sweet and simple, “Happy Birthday.”

Rachael Leigh Cook—who shared the big screen with Gellar’s husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., in She’s All That—chimed in with high-energy praise, “Ah!! Happy Birthday Sarah, you are indeed a [queen amoji]!!!.”

Brenda Song, recently seen in Netflix’s Running Point, added her voice to the birthday chorus with a cheerful “Happy birthday, Sarah!!!”

But it wasn’t just the comments section getting all the love. Gellar’s friends took to Instagram Stories to celebrate her in full nostalgic style.

Jason Behr, who not only guest-starred on Buffy but also shared the screen with Gellar in The Grudge, posted throwback snaps from their filming days in Japan.

“Happy birthday @sarahmgellar. Hey… wanna go back to Tokyo soon?” he wrote. Gellar was quick to repost the tribute, replying, “yes please.”

Emma Caulfield, known to Buffy fans as the delightfully blunt demon Anya Jenkins, also shared the birthday spirit with a heartfelt photo of the two together.

“Everybody loves Sarah. It’s her birthday! love you mama. @sarahmgellar.”