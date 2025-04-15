Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas fuel dating rumours with recent move

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas, who have been rumoured to be dating, are turning heads once more after being spotted together, fueling fresh rumors of a romance.

The 62-year-old action star and 36-year-old actress were seen at airport, stepping out of Tom's helicopter, as reported by People.

The couple, who have been seen together a few times recently, were said to be coming back from Madrid, Spain.

Ana de Armas was dressed casually in leather jacket and blue jeans, holding her dog Elvis and walking her other pup, and on the other hand, Tom kept his outfit simple with white polo under a pea coat and dark slacks.

However, this isn’t their first time being seen together. On Valentine’s Day, they were spotted having dinner in Soho, London, sparking more speculations that they might be more than just friends.

The Oscar nominee and the Cuban-born actress were captured surrounded by fans during their night out, as they were seen stopping for photos as the crowd gathered around them.

The A-list duo - Tom and Ana de Armas - put on quite the show, carrying two bags of takeout as they left the restaurant before jumping into a taxi together.