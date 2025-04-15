Johnny Depp returns: Director gets candid about new mysterious thriller

Johnny Depp, who has been on a longest hiatus, is now back in front of the camera, kicking off his first major Hollywood film since his highly publicised legal fight with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 60-year-old actor has started shooting his upcoming thriller 'Day Drinker,' backed by Lionsgate and the excitement already got fans buzzing.

Depp is reuniting with director Marc Webb and Penélope Cruz for his next movie. However, he’ll be starring alongside Outer Banks actress Madelyn Cline, which has just started shooting in Spain, according to Lionsgate.

Filmmaker Marc shared in a candid statement: “We’re in a beautiful location with a fantastic crew and a thrilling, ferocious story to tell."

“This is gonna be fun.”

Marc Webb, who is best known for 500 Days of Summer and The Amazing Spider-Man, is directing the flick. Whereas, Penélope Cruz is also on the board, marking her fourth time working with Johnny Depp.

The upcoming movie Day Drinker is about a bartender on a fancy yacht, played by Madelyn Cline, who finds herself tangled up with a mysterious guest, which is played by Johnny Depp.