Savannah Chrisley, Robert Shiver part ways after 2 years of relationship

Savannah Chrisley, Robert Shiver break up

Savannah Chrisley is officially single again after calling it quits with boyfriend Robert Shiver—and she’s not sugarcoating the heartache.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, confirmed the breakup on the upcoming April 15 episode of her podcast Unlocked, opening up about the emotional rollercoaster that followed their March split.

According to Savannah, the two parted ways over a month ago.

"It's been about a month and a half since Robert and I broke up," she said, per People.

"Robert and I broke up on March 6. Not that I'm keeping track of dates or anything, but I have taken a lot of time to process things and truly grieve the loss of the relationship that I thought was gonna be where I was for the rest of my life."

Breakups are hard enough, but navigating one while living in the public eye? That’s a whole different kind of tricky—and Savannah knows it.

With her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, serving prison time for tax evasion and bank fraud, Savannah has been juggling more than just matters of the heart.

But she’s choosing transparency over silence.

"I have allowed you guys in on my life,” she continued, “and that comes with all the highs and all the lows. I've been figuring out how to navigate this stage of my life because it sucks, it hurts."

Savannah and Robert had been together since August 2023 and appeared to be on a solid track, even discussing the possibility of marriage.

Just last month, Savannah told People that the topic had definitely come up—but they weren’t rushing anything.

“What I love is that we're not even really focused on that,” she said at the time. “I feel like it's so easy to get caught up. Society loves to put a timeline on things like, 'Oh, you've been together for two years. You need to get engaged, you need to get married.'"