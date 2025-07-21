Why 50 Cent dragged P Diddy into drama again?

50 Cent just stirred the pot again with a new AI video aimed at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.





The rapper posted the bizarre clip on Instagram over the weekend, keeping their never-ending feud alive.

While 50 is busy trolling, Diddy is currently sitting behind bars in New York, waiting to find out what comes next after facing serious charges tied to a sex trafficking case.

50 said alongside his social media clip: “I didn’t know Diddy walked in the Michael Amiri show, when did he make Bond!”

The video 50 Cent shared came from the Instagram page @Geisha305. It shows a bizarre clip of Diddy walking a runway in a bright pink dress with a baby oil brand splashed across the front.

Playing in the background is a 2023 track called Baby Oil Freak Off Party by Jody2Good, which dropped after Diddy’s arrest.

The clip takes aim at disturbing details from Diddy’s court case, where investigators found he kept hundreds of baby oil bottles for his so-called “Freak Off” parties.

Diddy was cleared of major charges but found guilty of two prostitution-related offenses. He remains in custody in Brooklyn until sentencing on October 3.