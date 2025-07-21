Aaron Phypers makes drug addiction, ‘affair’ allegations against Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers makes new allegations against ex Denise Richards

Aaron Phypers is speaking out with serious claims against his estranged wife, Denise Richards, following her recent accusations of abuse.

In a private letter sent to friends and family, reported to be obtained by Page Six, Phypers accuses Richards of battling a long-standing addiction and being involved in an ongoing affair.

He claims her behavior has deeply affected not just their marriage but also their daughter, Eloise.

According to Phypers, Richards has allegedly been dependent on Vicodin for nearly a decade, referring to it jokingly as “Vitamin D” or “white chestnuts.” He says the issue has been ongoing for over 20 years, worsened by her mixing the drug with Adderall and tequila.

“She’s no longer eating real meals, and I’ve witnessed her pass out from substances — putting herself and others in danger, including while driving with our daughter,” he wrote.

In the same letter, Phypers claims he discovered Richards was having an affair earlier this year.

“She begged me not to leave, saying it was nothing and that she only loved me,” he alleges. But when he confronted her with explicit messages he found, Richards denied the relationship.

“Despite her promise to stop, more lies and shocking evidence emerged,” Phypers added.

He also shared his side of what he says happened on July 4, the day he filed for divorce and which Richards had described as abusive.

Phypers insists that he was the one attacked, claiming, “After searching for over 20 hours and being physically attacked when I asked for it back, I eventually found [my phone] smashed inside a trash bag, hidden beneath rotting garbage and litter.”

He adds, “That same night, she texted me saying she was filing for divorce.”

Phypers went on to claim that after filing for divorce, he and his elderly parents have been mistreated.

He says he was stalked with an AirTag, denied access to personal belongings, and that his parents were “frightened and mistreated, simply because they supported me and helped take care of Denise’s animals, her daughter, and our home.”

Calling the situation more than just a failed relationship, Phypers said, “This isn’t just a relationship breaking down. It’s a cry for help,” asking those close to them to pray for Richards.

In response to previous allegations of abuse from Richards, Phypers maintained his position.

“I have never, ever physically harmed my wife, and I did not give her a black eye,” he stated firmly.

“I have only ever stepped in to protect her or others — including separating her from physically attacking her daughter — always coming from a place of care and concern.”

The public fallout continues to unfold, with both sides making deeply personal and conflicting claims about the breakdown of their relationship.