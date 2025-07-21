Here is Victoria Beckham’s ‘honest’ reaction to husband David's haircut mishap

Victoria Beckham reacts to David Beckham's haircut fail

Victoria Beckham had fans laughing this weekend after she shared a lighthearted moment at home involving her husband David Beckham and a DIY haircut gone wrong.

On Saturday, July 19, the fashion icon posted a candid video on Instagram showing David, shirtless and clearly embarrassed, trying to explain his unexpected hair mishap.

“What have you done?” Victoria asked from behind the camera as David sheepishly covered his head with his hand.

In response, the former football star admitted, “The head of the clippers fell off,” revealing that his attempt to trim his own hair had gone sideways.

When Victoria pressed further, asking again, “You were trying to give yourself a haircut. What have you done?” David removed his hand to expose a very noticeable bald patch on his scalp.

The moment instantly turned comedic as Victoria burst into laughter, despite David insisting, “It’s not funny.”

With her usual wit, Victoria assessed the damage up close and told him plainly, “It does not look good. I’m going to always be honest with you — it looks terrible.”

She even joked about how much entertainment the incident had already provided their kids, saying, “I mean, the hours of content that the kids have got from this.”

Victoria captioned the video, “Dad what have you done?!?!” adding to the playful tone of the moment.

The following day, on July 20, David responded in his own way, posting an update to his Instagram Stories.

In the photo, he was seen outdoors with a shorter cut, writing, “It’s the best I could do with the situation,” while tagging Victoria and asking, “Still awful???”

He also shared a separate post addressing his wife's brutally honest feedback.

“So this happened yesterday whilst shaving my head and as you can hear my wife did not find it funny at all,” David wrote.

“@victoriabeckham you do not always need to Be THAT HONEST — I quite [agree] it looks awful and yes kids have content @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven.”

It’s a moment that reminds fans the Beckhams don’t take themselves too seriously and know how to laugh — even when the clippers slip.