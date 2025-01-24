Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt file lawsuit against LA after wildfires

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt take legal notice against LA city after losing home

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who lost their home in Los Angeles wildfires earlier this month, sued L.A. city and its department of Water and Power (LADWP).

The couple filed the complaint along with almost two dozen plaintiffs, including Spencer’s mother Janet Pratt, on Tuesday, January 21st, as reported by Rolling Stone.

The outlet’s report on Thursday, January 23rd, stated that the plaintiffs accused the city of L.A. and its water department for mismanagement of the water supply, leading to “an inescapable and unavoidable consequence.”

“LADWP and City of Los Angeles had a duty to properly construct, inspect, maintain and operate its water supply system,” read the suit.

“The Palisades Fire was an inescapable and unavoidable consequence of the water supply system operated by LADWP and City of Los Angeles as it was planned and constructed. The system necessarily failed, and this failure was a substantial factor in causing Plaintiffs to suffer the losses alleged in this Complaint.”

According to the outlet, the suit claimed the city’s water department “made the conscious decision to operate the water supply system with the reservoir drained and unusable as a ‘cost-saving’ measure.

It went on to say, “With the Santa Ynez Reservoir effectively out of commission, hydrants in Pacific Palisades failed after three tanks each holding one million gallons of water went dry within a span of 12 hours.”