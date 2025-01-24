Lili Reinhart makes big confession related to ‘Riverdale’

Lili Reinhart starred in the hit series 'Riverdale' as Betty Cooper.

Lili Reinhart opened up about the emotional toll of developing an eating disorder while filming for the hit series Riverdale.

During a candid interview with Self, On Wednesday, January 22, the 28-year-old actress revealed that she tries to avoid looking at imagery from the sixth season.

"I don’t like looking at season six pictures because I know that most of my thoughts were about my body," she said.

Best known for her role as Betty Cooper, on the CW’s show that ran on from 2017-2023, Lili reflected on her struggles during its filming.

The Hustlers actress shared how she felt completely disconnected at times, explaining, "I was just disassociated through that entire day or scene because my entire inner dialogue is just 'Your body’s changing.'"

In the past, Lili has been very open about battling self-confidence issues after garnering fame from Riverdale. Back in February 2020, she responded to a fan on X who praised the cast’s looks, saying, "Actually, not everyone on this show is perfectly chiseled."

"And even I feel intimidated by the physique of my surrounding cast mates sometimes when I have to do underwear scenes," she expressed.

The actress explained how the portrayal of women on TV affected her perception of beauty, causing her to have a lot of insecurities about her own body as she constantly compared herself to others.

"But now, I have come to terms with my body and that I’m not the kind of person you would see walking on a runway during fashion week," she admitted.