‘Emilia Pérez’ receives backlash from fans after 13 Oscar nominations

Emilia Pérez was honoured with 13 Oscar nominations.

Emilia Pérez garnered brutal reviews, with fans labeling it as "the worst movie ever."

Despite its 13 impressive nominations, the Mexican movie was bombarded with haters and critic’s backlash.

Even with a star-studded cast that included Adriana Paz, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana, and Karla Sofia Gascon, the musical thriller drew mixed reviews, and many fans were left extremely disappointed.

After the Oscars revealed the nominations on Thursday, Emilia Pérez sparked a significant amount of outrage amongst viewers on social media. They went on to show their 'disapproval' about the movie, calling the recognition undeserved.

Some expressed their shock on X, formerly known as Twitter, after learning about this film making the cut while Challengers was snubbed.

"I can’t even wrap my head around Emilia Pérez getting 13 nominations!" one user stated.

"Quite possibly the worst movie ever to get double digit nominations. Baffling," they continued.

Another boldly suggested, "It breaks my heart because Zoe Saldana absolutely deserves Academy recognition, but not for this film."

Despite the thriller’s success, it was only Zoe and Karla who were honoured with recognition in Best Lead Actress and Best Supporting Actress, leaving out the 32-year-old pop-star.