Ariana Grande sets sights on iconic role, already started 'practice'

Ariana Grande's admiration for Audrey Hepburn goes beyond mere style inspiration - she's reportedly eyeing the role of a lifetime: portraying the iconic actress in an upcoming biopic.

A source close to the singer has revealed to Life & Style that Grande is actively pursuing the opportunity to play Hepburn on the big screen.

“Ariana is playing down her ambition in all of this and being very humble when people ask her about playing Audrey, but of course she would kill for that role,” the insider said.

The singer, 31, who started her acting career at the age of 13, has been working hard on the promotional trail for the first installment of Wicked lately, and it is paying off as the film smashes box office records.

Of Ariana’s new dream role, the source said, “A year ago, that might have seemed way out of her league, but now with the way she delivered in Wicked the industry is taking her very seriously as an actress and not just a pop star, so it’s entirely within reach.”

With the Broadway adaptation's massive success, Grande is poised to take on more substantial roles in the future.

Following her promotional commitments for the musical's second half next year, she'll have the opportunity to explore new projects, such as Jennifer Aniston's upcoming adaptation of 9 to 5.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if she'd draw inspiration from Audrey Hepburn's timeless style, Grande hinted at the possibility of channeling the iconic actress's elegance on the red carpet.

She suggested, "I feel like you could manifest playing Audrey Hepburn," to which she replied slyly, "Oh my goodness, oh my goodness – I have no idea, that would have to be done so well and so perfectly … I'm not sure; I couldn't possibly.