Kate Middleton new health details shock fans: Surprising change due to cancer

Princess Kate has left fans guessing about her health after latest update.

The Princess of Wales, who's attending select public engagements since completing her chemotherapy, left fans worried with her recent outing.

The mother of-three was spotted attending an optician appointment in central London. Princess Catherine has never been seen wearing glasses and hasn't mentioned needing contact lenses, but her latest public appearance has sparked a new debate about the potential side effects of cancer treatment on the royal.

As per new report, a little-known side effect of cancer treatment is that it can decrease the quality of the patient's vision.

Cancer Research UK explains that eye changes are most likely to happen with some chemotherapy drugs, targeted cancer drugs and immunotherapies.

The drugs used in treatment can cause clouding of the lens of the eye (cataracts), raised pressure in the eye and damage to the optic nerve, which can result in multiple issues like, blurred vision, dulled vision and loss of areas of vision, according to the medical experts.

Princess Kate completed her cancer chemotherapy in September, and now it's being claimed that the treatment has forced her to undertake eye testing to check her vision.

According to some health specialists the future queen might be facing headache and her medical team advised her to see the eye specialist.

Revealing the details of her cancer treatment and journey, the royal said: "As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal," and her return to work remains gradual as she focuses on staying cancer-free."