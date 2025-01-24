Pamela Anderson reflects on Oscars snub for ‘Last Showgirl’

Pamela Anderson has recently spoken up about her Oscars snub for The Last Showgirl movie.

The Baywatch actress, who reportedly earned rave reviews for her role in Gia Coppola directed movie, was excluded from the 97th Academy Awards nominations on January 23.

“It’s not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win,” said the 57-year-old in a new intervie with Elle.

Pamela believed that she never wanted to lose sight with this whole “crazy award season”.

However, the Barb Wire actress stated, “It’s nice to be recognised and it’s all a bonus.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pamela further said that she’s satisfied with her SAG nomination, adding, “This has been a long road promoting this movie.

Earlier, speaking on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy, the actress described the success of her new movie “the best payback” after the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy.

“I'm being seen and recognised for my work and not these tawdry moments,” she pointed out.

Reflecting on the Hulu series, Pamela admitted that she never had any involvement with the series.

The actress even called it illegal about the show. But then she noted that she had been considered a “public property” and therefore she had no right to privacy.

Meanwhile, Pamela also shared her views on The Last Showgirl’s script in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I read it and I thought, I have to do this. It's life or death. It's really important,” she declared.