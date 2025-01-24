Camila Cabello sparks reactions after performing in nearly empty arena

Internet trolls labelled Camila Cabello as a ‘flop’ after near-empty arena concert

Camila Cabello was being lambasted for performing in nearly an empty arena.

Over the weekend, photos of the Senorita hitmaker performing in front of a sparse audience in an Atlanta venue went viral, with the netizens trolling and labelling her as a "flop."

After her Sunday gig, many social media users called her out the next day over X, formerly Twitter, with one saying, "That s**t was EMPTY."

Others deemed the former Fifth Harmony songstress as a "flop."

Another naysayer chimed in, asking, "True question why do some singers do this? If you know u cant sell arenas why do them? isnt it just extra costs for no reason and embarrassment? [sic]."

Before Cabello, 27, would react, singer and rapper Mod Sun jumped into the discussion to defend her.

"99 percent of artists would’ve cancelled the show + put out a ‘mental health’ statement," Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, wrote on Tuesday, praising her for still taking the stage.

"She just gained my respect by still performing," the 37-year-old musician says of Cabello, weighing in, "That show meant the world to the people in the crowd that night. EMPTY SHOWS ARE STILL SHOWS."

Taking his lead, many fans supported the Havana chart-topper with one gushing, "A real performer … loves her audience no matter the number."

Amid all the fiasco, a source tipped Page Six that the concert wasn’t open to the public because the Shameless singer was performing for a "corporate event," and very few tickets were sold to the general public.