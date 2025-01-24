Prince William shares delightful message as Harry secures legal victory

Prince William beams with joy in his first appearance after Prince Harry's significant legal victory against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The Prince of Wales shared a delightful message as his brother celebrated his "monumental victory" in his years-old lawsuit.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex settled his legal case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group before their trial was set to begin after they agreed to pay him substantial damages along with a public apology, admitting wrongdoing.

Soon after Harry's big win, William breaks cover and seemingly appears happy during his visit to Toxteth in Liverpool on Thursday.

The future King visited two organisations, Cycle of Life Cycle of Life and Tiber, working to support young people in the local community.

Kensington Palace released a statement that reads, "Exploring the future, and the past, of Toxteth today!"

"Learning more about the history of the area and the strong links between Wales and Liverpool at The Welsh Streets."

"After starting the day at @cycle.oflife, a brilliant organisation supporting young people in the local community, improving their physical and mental health through cycling, and creating job opportunities too."

It is important to note that Prince William and Prince Harry are still not on good talking terms, however, it has been said that 2025 might witness a reunion between the Sussexes and the royal family.