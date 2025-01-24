Kendrick Lamar brings star power for Super Bowl 2025 Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar is focusing to add star power to NFL.

The hip-hop artist revealed in a preview for the upcoming extravaganza that SZA will join him onstage during his headlining performance at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans on February 9.

While answering a phone call on a football pitch in the 30-second footage, the Squabble Up rapper hinted at the performance, saying it's "a lot greater than what people believe."

As they talked, SZA came up behind him holding a cooler and drenched him in a blue energy drink while he said he was "thinking about a guest performance."

The Nobody Gets Me singer has indicated interest in working with Kendrick on a full-length collaborative album.

The two have collaborated on a number of projects over the years, including the single All the Stars, which was featured on the Black Panther soundtrack and earned them an Oscar nomination in 2019 for Best Original Song.

They are also scheduled to start a joint stadium tour on April 19.

“I would love that,” she told Sherri Shepherd during a Jan. 8 appearance on Sherri. “I think that would be amazing. He’s such a genius. And a part of his genius is him being so elusive and so mysterious. And I love it.”

And SZA, who just starred opposite Keke Palmer in the comedy One of Them Days in her first feature film, was quick to praise the Pulitzer Prize winner for pushing her artistic boundaries.

“He’s a huge part of my fumbling and finding era,” she continued of Kendrick, “because I’m trusting all of his expertise and being thrust into these moments in the spotlight and saying yes. He’s so good at saying yes, but staying grounded. So I’m just like, ‘Teach me, sensei, what you know.’”