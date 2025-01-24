Kelly Clarkson drops major update about her music career

Kelly Clarkson has recently made surprising revelation about her music career

The American Idol alum said that she has started her own record label during the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 22.

Kelly was in conversation with Keke Palmer about her musical group, DivaGurl and even had her own record label for six or seven years.

It is at this time, Kelly opened up that she had decided to make career move in the music industry.

“I'm so much older than you...and it's my first time in my career and I just now started my own label and I'm putting out my own stuff,” stated the 42-year-old.

Kelly told Keke that she had “some good teams,” but there is nothing like “being that 10-year-old again and being excited and nobody saying 'Oh, you should do this' and 'You should do this.’”

The Stronger crooner further said that she’s trying to put together a music video, for which she started writing for the label music.

“I feel like I've earned it, so I'm excited. I think I've earned the moment,” added Kelly.

Earlier, speaking to The Guardian, the songstress shared how she conflicted with her label after joining them in 2002, begging them for a sliver of control.

“With 'Miss Independent', I had to cry in my label's office to get it out [as a single],” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Kelly left RCA and signed with Atlantic Records back in 2016 and then released new albums including Meaning of Life, When Christmas Comes Around and her most recent release, Chemistry, in June 2023.