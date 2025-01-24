Wicked cast ‘crying’ over Oscars snub in one category despite 10 nods

Ariana Grande got her first Academy Award nomination for her 'Wicked' role

The 2025 Oscars nominations brought a mix of joy and sorrow to the cast of Wicked.

The John M. Chu-helmed movie musical has received 10 nominations, including several in major categories. However, the cast was slightly disappointed that their director was not included in the nominations.

In a conversation with The View on Thursday, January 23, Michelle Yeoh, who played Madame Morrible in Wicked, shared the cast’s emotional response to the nominations.

"We are all crying for joy," the actress, who won an Oscar for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, shared.

"But, we must say we are also crying because Jon M Chu, Alice Books —our DP— were not nominated," Yeoh highlighted the bittersweet nature of their celebration as the cast believed that their director deserved nominations in the respective category.

The directors who made it to the best directing category are Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, Coralie Fargeat for Substance, and James Mangold for A Complete Unknown.

Despite the Wicked cast’s disappointment, Yeoh, 62, clarified that "the rest of us are celebrating" the 10 nominations, which include Best Picture and Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

Ariana Grande earned her first Academy Award nomination. She made it to the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Glinda.

Wicked also secured nominations in the Best Film Editing, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Original Score, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects category.