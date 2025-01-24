John Cena’s ‘Matchbox’ onboards Bollywood star Randeep Hoda

Randeep Hoda coming to Hollywood

Hollywood is going to have a little taste of Bollywood.

Bollywood star Randeep Hooda is set to collaborate once again with director Sam Hargrave in Apple Original Films’ upcoming action thriller, Matchbox. The project marks their second partnership after the success of their 2020 Netflix hit, Extraction.

The live-action film, inspired by Mattel’s iconic die-cast Matchbox toy vehicle line, features a star-studded cast including John Cena, Teyonah Parris, Jessica Biel, and Sam Richardson.

Production is currently underway in Budapest, where Hooda has joined the team.

Hargrave is helming the project with a screenplay by David Coggeshall (The Family Plan, Orphan: First Kill) and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project). Matchbox is being produced by Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, alongside Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films.

The film’s plot centers on a group of childhood friends who reunite to prevent a global catastrophe while rediscovering the bonds of their friendship.

Sharing his enthusiasm for the project, Hooda said in a statement, “Excited to be working with Sam again. We had a great time on our first collaboration with Extraction. Sam is a master of high-octane storytelling and action. Glad to be joining the team in Budapest.”

Hooda’s previous role in Extraction as Saju earned him international acclaim for his gripping performance opposite Chris Hemsworth.

Beyond his international ventures, Hooda remains a prominent figure in Indian cinema. After directing and starring in 2024’s Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, he continues to maintain a busy schedule with the upcoming film Jaat, directed by Gopichand Malineni and co-starring Sunny Deol.