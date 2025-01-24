Jamie Foxx reveals why Leonardo DiCaprio stopped reading ‘Django Unchained’ script

Jamie Foxx on 'Django Unchained' with Leonardo DiCaprio

Jamie Foxx recalled when Leonardo DiCaprio struggled to say the N-word from Django Unchained script.

Foxx recently opened up about his experience working on Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained during an interview with Vanity Fair.

Reflecting on his role as the title character, Foxx shared an anecdote about his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio’s initial discomfort with the script’s frequent use of the N-word.

DiCaprio portrayed Calvin Candie, a ruthless slave owner in the 2012 film.

“The subject matter. The N-word, specifically. Leo had a hard time saying the N-word,” Foxx recalled.

“We’re doing a read, and Leo says, ‘Hey, guys. Cut! I just can’t do this. This is not me.’”

According to Foxx, Samuel L. Jackson, who also starred in the film, immediately stepped in to address DiCaprio’s hesitation. “Samuel L. Jackson goes, ‘Say that shit, motherfucker! It’s just another Tuesday. F*ck them.’”

Foxx explained how he encouraged DiCaprio to embrace the darker realities of his character and the historical context.

“I told Leo that in slavery days, we would never talk to each other,” he said. “I’m not your friend. I’m not Jamie Foxx. I’m Django. And I told him, you won’t really be able to play that character until you understand what slavery is about. It was tough. It was horrific.”

The advice had an impact on DiCaprio, as Foxx recalled his transformation on set.

“The next day, I see Leo, and I say what’s up to him. He don’t speak to me. He’s ready. Everybody started digging in.”