Sydney Sweeney makes 11-year-old ‘The Housemaid’ co-star’s dream come true

Sydney Sweeney babysits her 'The Housemaid' co-star Indiana Elle in real life

Sydney Sweeney brought her reel-life role to real life.

Enjoying a game day earlier this week, Sweeney helmed the babysitting duties for her The Housemaid co-star, Indiana Elle.

On Wednesday, January 22, the 11-year-old actress posted a couple of photos with the Anyone But You star.

They were sitting courtside at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, during a basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the child actor shared how Sweeney has made her longtime dream come true: "When I was little, I used to ask every famous young woman I was lucky enough to meet if they could babysit me and then last night, my awesome and incredible costar @sydney_sweeney asked if SHE could babysit ME!"

"See, sometimes #dreamsdocometrue !" Elle concluded with a hashtag.

Among the shares photos and videos from their fun-filled and exciting outing, one video shows the two featured on the court screen while singing It’s About Damn Time.

While Elle has kept her The Housemaid role under wraps, it is highly likely that she plays Cecilia, the childcare charge of Sweeney's protagonist, Millie.

The upcoming thriller based on Freida McFadden's bestselling novel is currently in development, with actresses Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried to star in it.

The Housemaid follows a young woman who is working as a maid and uncovers dark secrets within the household in which she is employed.