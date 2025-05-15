Meghan Markle sends pointed message after Prince William’s brutal snub

Meghan Markle sends pointed message after Prince William’s snub

Meghan Markle seemingly sent her brother-in-law, Prince William, a subtle message following a major dig.

The Duchess of Sussex shared an update as she and husband Prince Harry enjoyed an evening at the James Taylor concert on Tuesday.

In an Instagram post next day, Meghan was seen getting the singer’s pop-up lullaby children’s book, Sweet Baby James, signed. It is understood that the sweet gesture must have been for their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, three.

The next photo showed Harry and Meghan posing with the six-time Grammy winner.

“In my concert era,” Meghan wrote in the caption adding a heart emoji and music note emoji. “Thanks James!”

The post comes just hours after it was confirmed that William would be appearing in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm. The host Jeremy Clarkson is known for making brutal remarks about Meghan.

At the time, Clarkson made a reference to the ‘shame’ scene in Game of Thrones for Meghan and wrote that he “hated” her in his column for The Sun, which was later taken down.

While Clarkson apologised later for his “clumsy” comment, Harry clapped back at the journalist for fuelling a “pandemic of violence against women” in “horrific” comments.

While the concert took place a day before, the fact that Meghan chose to share at a particular time. As the couple appeared in high spirits, it appears to be a subtle message to the royals, especially William, that they are now unfazed by their antics.