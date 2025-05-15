Blake Lively breaks silence on Justin Baldoni's claims about Taylor Swift

Blake Lively gives befitting response to Justin Baldoni’s shocking new accusation

Blake Lively has spoken out on Justin Baldoni’s jarring claims about her estranged friendship with Taylor Swift.

Responding to the court filing by Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, Lively’s legal team filed an appeal to judge on Wednesday, May 14th.

Lively’s lawyers slammed the letter which claimed that the actress had threatened Swift to support her in the legal battle.

"That letter, which was not filed with any evidentiary support of any kind, much less anything under oath, falsely accuses Ms. Lively, and her counsel, of engaging in 'witness tampering and evidence spoliation' based on an undisclosed anonymous source," they wrote, as per People Magazine.

They claimed that "It should be unnecessary to respond to anonymously sourced, baseless, allegations recklessly leveled without any supporting evidence.”

The Gossip Girl alum’s lawyer accused that "The apparent intent of the Freedman Letter is to launder scandalous and defamatory allegations about Ms. Lively and opposing counsel into the press by abusing the Court’s docket.”

This comes after Baldoni’s lawyers filed a bombshell claim stating that Lively had threatened to leak private texts between her and the pop superstar.

In their letter filed earlier on May 14th, Baldoni's attorneys alleged they had learned through an anonymous "source" that Lively had threatened to release private texts between her and Swift if the singer did not publicly support her.