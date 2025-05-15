Blake Lively alleged threats to Taylor Swift emerge in shocking new claim

Justin Baldoni makes major allegations about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift as lawsuit gets messy

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s bond has come under scrutiny as Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit unfolds ahead of trial.

The 41-year-old actor and filmmaker filed a new court filing via his legal team, which made some shocking allegations about Swift and Lively.

In a letter to the judge, filed on Wednesday, May 14th, Baldoni’s lawyers argued why they believe summoning to pop superstar to court is relevant to the case.

"The Lively Defendants' insistence that the Subpoena seeks irrelevant information is wrong," wrote Bryan Freedman, according to court documents obtained by People Magazine.

Freedman went on to claim that he had received a tip from an anonymous source which claimed that Lively has asked Swift to delete their text messages.

Furthermore, the letter alleged that the Gossip Girl alum’s attorney contacted Swift’s lawyer "and demanded that Ms. Swift release a statement of support for Ms. Lively," as well as "intimating that if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."

The letter concluded that Swift’s lawyer has allegedly addressed “these inappropriate and apparently extortionate threats...." made by Lively’s team and "It is those communications that the Wayfarer Parties seek to obtain" as potential evidence of "an attempt to intimidate and coerce a percipient witness in this litigation."

This comes after the Grammy winner was subpoenaed in Lively-Baldoni lawsuit on May 9th. Swift’s team promptly responded to the notice, claiming that she never set foot on the set of It Ends With Us.