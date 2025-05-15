Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share surprising update on relationship

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have found a heightened sense of joy in each other’s company which has made them inseparable.
The 31-year-old actor and comedian and Hewitt, confirmed their romance two months ago, and the lovebirds have now moved in together.
"Pete and Elsie have been living together in New York for the past few months. They’re splitting their time between Pete’s house in upstate New York and a brownstone they recently started renting in Brooklyn," a source told People Magazine.
The insider added that “They’re so happy together and doing great.”
Davidson and Hewitt first sparked romance rumours when they were spotted on a romantic outing at Palm Beach, Florida, back in March.
Days later, the couple officially confirmed their relationship on social media as Hewitt shared a video of the SNL alum on her Instagram.
The model recently shared a carousel featuring Davidson from their joint trip together to Scotland for Dave Navarro's wedding. In one of the slides, the comedian kissed her on the forehead.
Previously talking about his perspective on dating as a celebrity, Davidson shared that he doesn’t want his dating life to be all anyone talks about.
"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he told Jon Berthnal in the Real Ones podcast.
