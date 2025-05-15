Michelle Obama throws subtle dig at Ellen DeGeneres over push-up drama

Michelle Obama throws subtle dig at Ellen DeGeneres over push-ups drama

Michelle Obama has recently thrown a subtle dig at Ellen DeGeneres for challenging her to a push-up contest during her talk show.

During an appearance on the latest episode of Amy Poehler’s Good Hang podcast, the former First Lady laid bare details of her early relationship with Ellen.

“Ellen... my first term she challenged me to a push up competition. I'm the First Lady, you know?” recalled the 61-year-old.

Michelle told Amy that Ellen got to know she worked out, therefore, “I am on her show doing push-ups and I did more push-ups than her”.

Sharing insight into push-ups technique, the Becoming author explained, “She still says I didn't go down all the way. Anatomically, I don't think I can. My arms are very long and she's a much smaller person than me.”

For the unversed, Ellen asked Michelle to the contest during her February 2012 appearance following a discussion about her morning workout routine.

In the same episode, The Light We Carry author went on to win with 25 push-ups.

Elsewhere in the interview, Michelle shut off long-running rumours of her divorce from former US President Barack Obama.

Reflecting on her marriage with Barack, Michelle stated, “We have a deal, Barack and I.”

“I can tease you, but you cannot tease me,” she quipped.

Michelle added, “When I, Malia and Sasha are together, he doesn't stand a chance. We mercilessly go after him. Teasing is our love language.”