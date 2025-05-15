Tom Cruise’s budding romance with Ana de Armas raises major eyebrows

Tom Cruise’s budding romance with actress Ana de Armas is making headlines on social media.

A source spilled to US Weekly that Top Gun star and Ana got to know each other over the years given they are from the same industry.

“It’s low-key, still new and in the early stages,” revealed an insider.

The source told the outlet that the new couple’s romance “is definitely on the down low”.

For the unversed, Ana reportedly met Tom to discuss a new project in February before the “relationship developed”.

The Mission Impossible actor was “super smitten” with the Ghosted actress and it “developed into feelings”.

“They’ve gone out on some dates and it’s very low-key,” remarked an insider.

However, the source noted that the relationship is in the “early stages and he’s been courting her”.

Tom is “really into her, even though the feeling is mutual,” said an insider.

“She isn’t looking for anything to move too fast, she’s taking it really slow,” mentioned a source.

Reflecting on their new relationship, the source pointed out, “It is very private and they are protecting themselves from the intense media scrutiny.”

The fact is, according to an insider, Ana “doesn’t like the public attention… With [ex-boyfriend] Ben Affleck, that’s one of the things she didn’t like”.

Meanwhile, the source added that Ana’s preference for privacy is “one of the things Tom likes about her”.