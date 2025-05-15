King Charles reveals rare detail about cancer treatment in candid remark

King Charles, who appeared in good spirits next to his wife Queen Camilla during a key Buckingham Palace event, made a candid admission about his cancer treatment.

The monarch is getting weekly treatment for cancer after his diagnosis was announced in February 2024.

On Wednesday, Charles and Camilla hosted a Palace garden party to honour the people working in education and skills sector. Among the 7000 attendees was an international relations student Stamford Collis, 22, who is battling cancer.

After meeting the young lad, the monarch offered some advice on the battling the disease as he shared his own journey.

“[The King] was asking me about the treatment I have starting in June and spoke to me about food and diet,” the student shared after the meeting the monarch. “He also asked me if I had undergone radiation treatment, which I had earlier this year.”

In response, Charles told the 22-year-old, “It’s sometimes about the diet and what you eat. It can help.”

The update comes just two weeks after Prince Harry used poor choice of words about his father’s health during his explosive interview with BBC.

Harry had just lost his UK security bid, which he had dubbed as a ‘institutional stitch-up”. He also stated that he doesn't know “how much longer” there was left for his father. Royal experts had slammed Harry for his “distasteful” comments especially when the Palace has reiterated that he King is making good progress.