Maya Hawke lands key role in ‘Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Maya Hawke has joined the cast of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping for an important role.

The Stranger Things star is set to play Wiress, the former Hunger Games champion-turned-District 12 mentor. In the original film series the character was played by Amanda Plummer.

The upcoming project is based on second prequel novel by Suzanne Collins, Sunrise on the Reaping and will revisit the dystopia taking place 24 years before the events of the original plot.

The story revolves around the 16-year-old in Haymitch Abernathy’s time in the arena. The character was originally played by Woody Harrelson and Joseph Zada will play his younger version in the new instalment.

The story will begin on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, known as second Quarter Quell.

The new movie is the latest instalment in The Hunger Games franchise following The Balled of Songbirds and Snakes in 2023, starring Rachel Zegler as tribute Lucy Gray Baird and Tom Blyth as young Coriolanus Snow, its events took place during the 10th annual death match.

In addition to Hawke and Zada, the cast includes Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Francis Lawrence, who has directed every Hunger Games instalment since 2012’s Catching Fire, is returning for the prequel sequel.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to premiere on November 20, 2026.