‘Wednesday Season 2’ issues ‘warning’ to fans ahead of release

‘Wednesday’ unveils first look into upcoming season 2

Wednesday Season 2 excited fans with the first look into the upcoming release, although with a twist.

The official Instagram account of the show shared a sneak peek into the Addams family’s life on Wednesday, May 14th.

“This isn’t a first look, it is a warning,” read the caption posted alongside the clip of the characters posing together while maintaining their brooding aura.

Excited fans flocked to the comments section as they expressed their delight at the first look. Intrigued by Jenna Ortega’s character Wednesday, a fan noted, “Wednesday side eyes are so deadly. She finally is with her family and spending time with them.”

Taken in by the warning, another fan added, “Welcome back woeful family! Terrible to have to you return!”

A third chimed in, “aaaaa so excited everyones looking so gooddd.”

Whereas some fans were disappointed to not see Lady Gaga, who is joining the cast this season, in the teaser, writing, “Where is Gaga?????”

However, much to fans’ delight, they do not have to wait for long before Season 2 comes out. As per the announcement, the first part of the season comes out on August 6th, followed closely by the second part which comes out on September 3rd.