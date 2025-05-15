King Charles, Queen Camilla leave royal residence for major task

King Charles and Queen Camilla, who have a key set of engagements lined up, left their royal residence to attend a key event on Thursday.

Buckingham Palace shared the news just hours before the King and Queen arrived in the city to promote the 2025 UK City of Culture at Bradford Live.

The royal couple will be welcomed by eight musicians from the Paraorchestra, an ensemble of professional disabled and non-disabled musicians.

They will then watch the watching the rehearsal by local school pupils of Sing, Dance, Leap – an education programme in schools across the city run by the Royal Ballet and Opera with Northern Ballet and Opera North, via BBC.

Leader of the Bradford Council, Susan Hinchcliffe, expressed her delight on the welcoming the King and Queen.

“We know the Royal Household has a special place in many hearts right across the district, and it's lovely to see this reciprocated,” she said. “It’s already such a big year as the district celebrates being UK City of Culture 2025.”

She revealed that this year Cartwright Hall is also hosting the Turner Prize and Antiques Roadshow, along with other exhibitions and events.

“Our city centre has truly been transformed recently and to also have the opening of Bradford Live marked in this way too, is fantastic,” she added. “We look forward to welcoming them to the district and hope they enjoy their visit.”

The visit of the King and Queen comes just as the couple is set to make some big visits in the coming weeks.

The Palace announced that Charles and Camilla will be heading to Canada on 27th May. Moreover, they will be hosting a state visit for France in July.

The King has been actively taking on his engagements despite his weekly cancer treatments.