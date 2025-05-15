Prince Harry, Meghan strike back at Beckhams with vengeance in savage move

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shockwaves to the Beckham family after their messy fallout with the Sussexes and their growing alliance with the royal family.

As David and Victoria Beckham are dealing with their own family feud, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seemingly swooped in, in what appears to be a revenge move as they extended an unexpected invite.

During a group dinner held at Meghan and Harry’s Montecito mansion, a source revealed to The Sun that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz sent an invitation.

The news comes just days after Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from David’s 50th birthday celebrations as rumours emerged. A source told People Magazine that there are “tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family”.

The rift is reportedly between Brooklyn and brother Romeo – who is dating an ex of his elder brother.

According to The Sun source said that Harry and Meghan were “very empathetic and very kind to them both”.

“Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar,” the insider claimed to the outlet.

They noted that Nicola found “common ground” and after both they both faced accusations of wrecking their husbands’ families.

While the timing of the dinner appeared to be intentional, insiders dismissed that was the case.

“This was an unexpected invite, but one gratefully received by Brooklyn and Nicola, who both feel pretty battle-wounded,” a source familiar with the intimate event said.

Meanwhile, Harry himself is going through tough time with his family following his ‘devastating’ loss in UK security bid. He revealed that King Charles is not speaking to him because of the case but said that he was open to reconciliation.

He also noted that some members of his family will never forgive him but he is willing to move on from the rift.