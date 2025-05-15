Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on Avengers: Endgame’ Oscars snub

Scarlett Johansson has recently hit out at Academy Awards for snubbing Avengers: Endgame.

In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Asteroid City actress shared that the Avengers: Endgame should have been nominated for a Best Picture but it only received a Visual Effects nomination.

“How did this movie not get nominated for an Oscar?” said the 40-year-old who is busy promoting her forthcoming directorial debut, Eleanor the Great, set to premiere at Cannes.

Scarlett told the outlet that Avengers: Endgame was an “impossible movie that should not have worked, that really works as a movie — and also, it’s one of the most successful movies of all time”.

It is pertinent to mention that Endgame ranked as the second-highest-grossing movie of all time, at nearly $2.8 billion and behind only James Cameron’s Avatar.

Elsewhere in the interview, Scarlett, who earned two Oscar nods, opened up that she had no plans to make a comeback to the MCU.

“It would be very hard for me to understand in what capacity [returning] would make sense for me, for the character that I play,” pointed out the actress, who last appeared in 2021’s Black Widow.

However, Scarlett revealed that she would love to work alongside her former Marvel castmates once again.

“I miss my buddies and really would love to be with them forever, but what works about the character is that her story is complete,” explained the Fly Me to the Moon actress.

Meanwhile, Scarlett added, “I don’t want to mess with that. For fans too—it’s important for them.”