Cassie Ventura sheds light on traumatic ‘flashbacks’ after escaping Diddy

Cassie Ventura makes painful confession about life after leaving Diddy

Cassie Ventura opened up about a painful phase in her life after she had escaped from Diddy but her mind was still engulfed by the abuse.

The 38-year-old singer, who is currently testifying in the ongoing trial against the disgraced music mogul, confessed that she was on the brink of ending her life.

During the second day of testimonies, Cassie broke down in tears as she recalled that she considered ending her life while her children were asleep in the next room, because the trauma got too much to deal with.

“I was spinning out. I didn’t want to be alive anymore at that point,” she said, according to People Magazine.

Detailing the painful event, she added, “I couldn’t take the pain I was in anymore and just tried to walk out the front door into traffic,” telling her now-husband, Alex Fine, “You can do this without me, you don’t need me anymore.”

Fine, however, succeeded in stopping her from walking out the door that night, she shared.

This comes after Diddy’s trial began this week, for the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and engagement in prostitution. The rapper has pleaded not guilty.

Cassie is the key witness in the case and has alleged that her decade long relationship with Diddy resulted in mental, physical and sexual abuse, including coercion into nonconsensual activities at his Freak Off parties.