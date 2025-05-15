Zendaya’s stylist laid bare reality of actress’ relationship with Anna Sawai

Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, shed light on the Dune star’s equation with Anna Sawai after the two actresses made headlines for showing up to the 2025 Met Gala in almost the same outfits.

On May 5, both ladies walked the iconic blue floral carpet in nearly identical white ensembles, aligning with the "Tailored for You" dress code.

Tom Holland’s fiancee's donned custom Louis Vuitton apparel designed by Pharrell Williams, while the Shogun star arrived in a Dior creation. Each wore a fitted white suit with a floppy hat.

Days after the accidental twinning moment, Roach has confirmed there’s no tension, in fact, quite the opposite.

"I think people thought there was some disappointment on our end. Her stylist, Karla Welch and I are very friendly, we've known each other for years. Karla and I talked, Zendaya sent Anna flowers because it was [Sawai's] first Met," he explained.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on May 13, he clarified that everything remains friendly not only between the Euphoria actress and Sawai, 32, but also between their stylists.

Roach emphasised that the coincidence sparked no drama, noting that different style icons inspired both actresses.

“They were two people paying homage to two different people,” he added. Zendaya, 28, nodded Diana Ross and Bianca Jagger, while Sawai’s outfit was inspired by Yoko Ono.