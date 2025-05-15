Buckingham Palace issues update after King Charles receives major setback

King Charles appeared in high spirits along with Queen Camilla during an important event at the Buckingham Palace amid a new setback from Canada.

On Wednesday, the King’s office shared highlights from the garden party hosted by the monarch and his wife as they welcomed approximately 7,000 representatives to the royal palace.

The event was to celebrate those working in education across the U.K. to lift their morale.

“An afternoon to recognise the incredible people who work in education!” the message read alongside the video released by the royal family.

“This afternoon, Their Majesties hosted a Garden Party in Buckingham Palace, supported by the Department of Education, to celebrate those working in education and skills,” it continued.

“Thank you to the @RoyalBalletSchool for your special performance in the garden!”

The update comes just as the Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, issued a statement criticising the King’s decision to extend an invitation to US President Donald Trump for a second state visit.

“To be frank, [Canadians] weren't impressed by that gesture... given the circumstance,” Carney said in reference to Trumps statement about making Canada the 51st state of US. “It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty.”

The PM statement also came just two weeks ahead of King and Queen’s visit to Canada.