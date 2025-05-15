Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce reveals ‘unforgettable’ memory with pop star

Travis Kelce opened up about a special moment he shared with Taylor Swift, one he says he'll "never forget."

Co-hosting the new Wednesday, May 14 episode of the New Heights podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed a core memory: sharing the stage with the Cruel Summer chart-topper during her Wembley Stadium show.

Reflecting on his Eras Tour performance with his girlfriend, 35, last year in London, the NFL star described the experience as "unforgettable."

"I’ll never forget being on a stage in front of what felt like a million people," Travis, 35, recounted the moment he faced the sea of Swifties at the largest sports venue in the UK, having 90,000 seats.

For the unversed, the three-time Super Bowl winner shocked the concertgoers with his surprise appearance on stage during Taylor’s third show at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday, June 23, as part of the Eras Tour.

Travis, dressed in a tuxedo and top hat, joined Taylor for her I Can Do It With a Broken Heart outfit change — a transition the Bad Blood singer first introduced when she began incorporating The Tortured Poets Department album into the tour.

During the live rendition, he replaced the dancer who usually picks up the Delicate songstress during the transition and carries her to a red velvet couch at the centre of the stage.

Travis flashed a huge, bright smile when the Swifties erupted in cheers upon the revelation that he was the surprise guest.